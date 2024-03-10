Miranda Devine Among Winners of RealClear Foundation’s Inaugural Samizdat Prize

On February 25th, RealClear Foundation awarded their inaugural Samizdat Prize to New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, journalist Matt Taibbi, and Stanford epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Real Clear Foundation President David DesRosiers shared in an interview with RealClear Politics in September that the award was named for an underground literary network in the Soviet Union.

“What does Samizdat mean? It translates as ‘self-published’ in Russian. Samizdat was the underground literary network in the Soviet Union that distributed Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago,” DesRosiers said.

“Are we suggesting the American mind and society are closing and becoming more Orwellian and Soviet? Yes, we are. This is why we inaugurated the Samizdat prize, to celebrate those great few who stand for freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of science, even at great personal cost.”

In an interview with Buck Sexton, DesRosiers shared:

The three folks we have singled out to get these awards capture that. We have Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, he was the guy who stood up to Fauci and said, “Hey, the scientific method can withstand a crisis.” And everything in his experience, in terms of science, says that we are going the wrong way. He was treated very poorly — and not just by the press and the politicians but by his own profession. And what did we see? History vindicated him. He was put up as a monkish superstition, but it turns out that Fauci was the pope and Dr. Jay was Galileo. The same goes for the other two we picked. The New York Post’s Miranda Devine is another recipient. If someone gave you [Hunter Biden’s] laptop, if you don’t jump into that with the responsibility that comes with being a representative of the First Amendment, you’d be a hack. And the same goes for Matt Taibbi, the other gentleman who is receiving it. If you get invited into Elon Musk’s [Twitter Files] to look behind the veil, and you see this alphabet soup of violations of the First Amendment — the government is not supposed to do that, regardless of whether a private company wants them to.

The trio will join commentator Dave Rubin for a live interview at a March 7 gala in Palm Beach, Fla.

Devine told The New York Post, “I feel honored to receive this inaugural Samizdat award along with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Matt Taibbi,” Devine told The Post on Sunday.

“In an age of censorship and lies, we all owe a debt of gratitude to Real Clear Politics for creating an independent award to recognize truth-telling and honest journalism.

Watch: