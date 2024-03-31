#METOO MADNESS: Spanish Prosecutors Seek 2.5 YEARS in Prison For Soccer Chief For Kissing Lesbian Player

by

Prosecutors in Spain are seeking a prison sentence of two and a half years for a Spanish soccer executive accused of kissing a lesbian player without consent.

Luis Rubiales, who was president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, briefly kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following his country’s victory in the World Cup Final against England. He has always insisted the kiss was consensual and denied any wrongdoing.

While Hermoso did not seem to be bothered at the time, the issue became a media firestorm and led to Rubiales eventual resignation and banning from soccer related activities for three years.

Yet that was not enough for Hermoso and Spanish prosecutors, who are now charging Rubiales with sexual assault and coercion. They are seeking a two and a half year prison sentence and 50,000 euros in compensation.

Rubiales “grabbed the player’s head with both hands, and surprisingly and without consent or the player’s acceptance, he kissed her on the lips”, the prosecutors wrote, adding that hte incident hadcaused her “anxiety and intense stress” for months afterward.

Prosecutors are also requesting a restraining order preventing Rubiales from coming within 200 metres of Hermoso and from contacting her for the next seven-and-a-half years.

Rubiales was also criticized for grabbing his crotch while celebrating the victory, all while standing next to Spain’s Queen Letizia and her daughter Princess Infanta Sofia.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.