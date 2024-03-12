Matt Gaetz DESTROYS Crooked Special Counsel Robert Hur and the DOJ’s Two-Tiered Justice System – VIDEO

Special Counsel Robert Hur is testifying before Congress today.

Hur was subpoenaed in February to testify before Congress regarding his findings in the Joe Biden classified documents case.

Special Counsel Robert Hur last month released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were also easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Joe Biden was given a pass despite stealing the documents and having no right to hold them at his home or elsewhere.

Donald Trump, the former US President, was indicted for holding classified documents in a locked room at Mar-a-Lago despite being a former president.

The two-tiered justice system is very real.

Here is the transcript of Matt Gaetz dismantling Robert Hur.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: The White House question, Mr. President, why did you share classified information with your ghostwriter? The president I did not share classified information. I did not share it. I guarantee I did not. That’s not true, is it? Mr. Hur.

Robert Hur: That is inconsistent with the findings based on the evidence in my report, yes.

Matt Gaetz: It’s a lie. It’s just what regular people would say, right? Yeah. All right. So the next one, and all the stuff that was in my home was in filing cabinets that were either locked or able to be locked. That wasn’t true either, was it?

Robert Hur: That was inconsistent with the findings of our investigation.

Matt Gaetz: Another lie, people might say, right? Because what you put in your report was among the places Mr. Biden’s lawyers found classified documents. In the garage was a damaged open box. So here’s what I’m understanding right. As Mr. Armstrong laid out, you find in your report that the elements of a federal criminal violation are met. But then you apply this “senile cooperator theory” that because Joe Biden cooperated and the elevator doesn’t go to the top floor, you don’t think you can get a conviction. And I actually think you get to the right answer in that I don’t think Biden should have been charged, don’t think Trump should have been charged. But under the senile cooperator theory, isn’t it frustrating that Biden continues to go out and lie about the basic facts of the report that lay out a federal criminal violation?

Robert Hur: Congressman, I need to disagree with at least one thing that you said, which is that I found that all of the elements were met. One of the elements of the relevant mishandling statute is the intent element. And what my report reflects is my judgment that based on the evidence, I would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury that that intent element had been right.

Matt Gaetz: But the reason you have that doubt is the senile cooperator theory, the fact that Joe Biden is so inept in responding that you can’t prove the intent, which, again, I don’t quibble with that conclusion, but it’s frustrating to be like, oh, well, this guy’s not getting treated the same way as Trump because the elevator is not going to the top floor. So we can’t prove intent while at the same time Biden goes out there at the White House and know he just blatantly lies. And what I’m trying to figure out is whether or not Biden’s lying because he’s still so senile, he hasn’t read your report, or whether it’s a little craftier and a little more devious and perhaps a little more intentional than we might otherwise think. So I also want to go to this Biden Penn center. Did it give concern to you that the Biden Penn center, where all this classified stuff was being mishandled, was being floated by foreign governments?

Robert Hur: Congressman, we were concerned with getting to the bottom of all of the classified documents that were recovered during the course of.

Matt Gaetz: What bothers me is that the money that was paying for the place where the documents were being inappropriately held, it was the Chinese and it was other foreign countries. Did that play into your analysis? Did you look into the billion dollars in foreign funding sources at the Biden center at Upenn, for example?

Robert Hur: Congressman, we conducted a thorough, impartial, and fair investigation, and we were very concerned with getting to the bottom of all the relevant questions relating to the recovered.

Matt Gaetz: Okay? It seemed relevant to me. Maybe not to you. Another thing that seemed relevant to me is this ghostwriter. Right. So the ghostwriter purposefully deletes this evidence that seems to be, like, show culpability of Biden’s crimes, and you don’t charge him? Why did you not charge the ghostwriter with obstructing justice and deleting evidence?…

…Just so everybody knows, the ghostwriter didn’t delete the recordings. Just as a matter of happenstance, ghostwriter has recordings of Biden making admissions of crimes. He then learns that you’ve been appointed. He then deletes the information. That is the evidence, and you don’t charge him…

…What does somebody have to do to get charged with obstruction of justice by you? If deleting the evidence of crimes doesn’t count, what would meet the standard?

Robert Hur: So, congressman, as we state in the relevant chapter of the report, one of the things that Mr. Zwanitzer did not delete was transcripts of the recordings that he had created that included inculpatory evidence relating to Mr. Oh, so if you.