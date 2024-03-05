Massive Brawls Break Out Inside Six Flags Over Georgia with 500-600 People Involved Before a Gunfight Erupts – 15-Year-Old Boy Shot by Police Officer in Self-Defense (VIDEOS)

Total chaos broke out Saturday evening inside Six Flags Over Georgia with massive brawls and ended with a 15-year-old boy getting shot outside the park by a policeman who was acting in self-defense during a gunfight.

As WTVN reported, a deranged crowd of about 500-600 people began brawling inside the park, which is located in Atlanta. The outlet notes police were able to get them outside the park gates.

One of the fights captured on social media shows several young women involved in the commotion.

Things took a turn for the worst once outside Six Flags. An unidentified group of thugs suddenly started shooting at Cobb County police officers attempting to restore order.

An officer shot back, hitting the 15-year-old. According to WTVN, the youth was taken to Grady Hospital and remains in critical condition.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported the youth was later identified as Syere Littlefield of College Park. Police say he has been charged with aggravated assault.

Six Flags Over Georgia issued a statement vowing to ensure safety inside and outside the theme park from now on:

Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment. We employ state-of-the-art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park.

Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome.

It’s unclear if other individuals will face charges in addition to Littlefield. The incident reportedly remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

