Marco Rubio Stuns ABC’s Jonathan Karl and Leaves Him Stuttering Like a Fool After Eviscerating Joe Biden’s Policy Failures While Also Defending President Trump (VIDEO)

Left-wing ABC News host Jonathan Karl found himself completely humiliated Sunday morning by a fully prepared Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) after his ambush questions on President Trump completely backfired.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week, Karl attempted to pressure Rubio into saying negative things about Trump throughout the interrogation. He started by asking about reports regarding Rubio being under consideration as Trump’s running mate and said he was surprised the Florida senator was open to the possibility.

Rubio calmly responded that anyone should be honored when presented with an opportunity to serve America, and being VP is one way to do this. He also pointed out that he has yet to talk to Trump, and Trump has plenty of great options for the VP position.

Karl then brought up January 6 and again attempted to portray serving as VP under Trump as a fool’s errand. But Rubio turned the tables with a brilliant defense of Trump’s accomplishments and destroyed Joe Biden’s failures, particularly on foreign policy.

The leftist host could not believe Rubio would dare suggest Biden was responsible for the state of the world and tried again to bait Rubio into taking a shot at Trump.

But Rubio stuck to his guns. He continued to defend Trump ably and point out Biden’s failures to the ABC audience, which is not used to hearing the brutal truth about political affairs.

In the end, a shocked Karl was left stuttering like a complete fool in the face of Rubio’s onslaught.

Sen. Marco Rubio says anyone would be “honored” to serve as VP, but tells @JonKarl that he has not spoken with former Pres. Trump about being his running mate. “That’s the decision he’s going to make. He has plenty of really good people to pick from.” https://t.co/MFPmHskhoN pic.twitter.com/B2BVL9W4S6 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 24, 2024

Transcript:

KARL: I want to turn to politics. There was some reporting this week that you are possibly under consideration to be Donald Trump’s running mate. I don’t put a lot of stock in this reporting right now, we’re early. But you said it would be an honor to be offered a spot on this ticket. Really?! RUBIO: Yeah. I think anyone who’s offered the opportunity to serve this country as vice president should be honored by the opportunity to do it — if you’re in public service. I’m in the Senate because I want to serve the country. Being vice president is an important way to serve the country. But I’ve also been clear: I’ve never talked to Donald Trump. I’ve never talked to anybody on his team or family or inner circle about vice president. That’s a decision he’s going to make. He has plenty of really good people to pick from. KARL: But, I mean, the reason why I ask is because…I mean, look what happened to the last guy. I mean, a mob stormed the Capitol, literally calling to hang Mike Pence, and Trump defended those chants of “Hang Mike Pence.’” RUBIO: I will tell you this — that when Donald Trump was president of the United States, this country was safer; it was more prosperous; we had relations, for example, in a part of the world that I care about called the Western Hemisphere that were very strong. We got a lot of good things done there. I think the country and the world were a better place when he was president. And I would love to see him return to the White House in comparison to the guy who’s there now, Joe Biden, who’s been a disaster…economically. Look at the world. Every single day, we wake to a new crisis, to a new conflict, everything has gone on fire. Since the time Joe Biden took over, Afghanistan’s gone down, Ukraine has been invaded. Now, the Philippines and the Chinese are on the verge of something bad happening every single day, not to mention the threats to Taiwan. We have this blow-up in Haiti going on in our very own hemisphere. We wake up every single day — terrorist attacks and nine million people across the border. That’s what matters to me. KARL (stuttering): But, but, but I mean, I mean, I mean, you’re not suggesting that’s all happening because of Biden? I mean, look — RUBIO: Absolutely I am. Absolutely, I’m suggesting it’s happening because of Biden. He’s president, and his weakness and his… KARL (stunned and sputtering): It’s because of Biden that, that, that Russia invaded Ukraine?! RUBIO: Absolutely. KARL (stuttering): It’s because of Biden that that Haiti. Okay, let’s… Trending: The Music Stops as CNN Panel Guest Explains What Seizing Trump’s Property Could Do RUBIO: Absolutely. I mean, Putin is sitting there saying, “These guys can’t even stand up to the Taliban, and they have to fly people hanging off the wings of these airplanes, now’s the time to go.” And… KARL: I mean, Trump’s the one saying, suggesting that there should be a deal that effectively gives Putin what he wants in Ukraine. But look, can we take a quick… RUBIO: Well, that’s not true. He’s said he wants the conflict to end, which, it’s striking to me that people…why wouldn’t people want peace? What I’ve said is there is going to be a negotiated peace. Russia’s not going to take all of Ukraine. And Ukraine’s not going to push Russia back to where it was in 2014. I want Ukraine to have the upper hand in any negotiation.

If Trump was watching this interview, he had to like what he saw from the man he once derided as “Little Marco.” Rubio has come a long way since that brutal 2016 Presidential primary against then-candidate Trump.