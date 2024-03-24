Macron Is Crushed Again in Senate Vote as EU-Canada Trade Agreement Is Rejected, in Victory for Farmers

For a head of state trying to project a forceful image to the world, banging the war drums and talking tough about situations that are real geopolitical landmines, you would imagine that French President must have things all worked out at home, right? Wrong.

For all his posturing, the ‘grandmaster of grandstanding’ leads a chaotic minority government, and the recent change of Prime Minister and Cabinet did very little to improve things.

And now he suffered yet another defeat in Parliament.

Associated Press reported:

“French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he ‘regrets’ the Senate’s vote to reject legislation to ratify a trade deal between the European Union and Canada that has been criticized by farmers as bringing unfair competition from abroad.

The EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, provisionally went into effect in September 2017 after all EU governments agreed to it, but its full implementation requires approval by each national parliament.”

The rejected text will go back to the lower house of Parliament, the National Assembly.

It’s unclear whether the vote at the National Assembly will be held before or after June’s European elections.

“’It’s a very good agreement’ that benefits to the French farming industry, Macron argued. ‘Is it good or bad for our agriculture? The assessment is extremely clear. It’s very good for milk, it’s very good for cheese, it’s very good for wine’.”

The senate defeat of the Agreement comes after farmers across France and Europe rolled out their tractors and staged a monumental show of force.

They protested low earnings, crippling ‘green’ regulation and unfair competition from abroad,

Such as the case of the CETA.

Farmers’ unions and food producer organizations welcomed the Senate’s move.

“Arnaud Gaillot, president of the Young Farmers union, pointed to the ‘lack of guarantees’ provided by the CETA regarding Canada’s alignment on EU standards that ‘would have threatened our livestock sector’.

The Confederation Paysanne, a farmers’ union, said in a statement that the European market of beef meat would be ‘deeply impacted’ if the agreement was to become definitive.”