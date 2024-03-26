Look at the Crazy List of Things Illegal Immigrants Get for ‘FREE’ in Liberal Massachusetts

Liberal Massachusetts is overrun with illegal border crossers and there’s really no wonder why when you see the laundry list of things that are provided for ‘free’ courtesy of taxpayers in the Bay State.

All of these perks just act as incentives, driving more illegals into the state.

And remember, there are American citizens in Massachusetts who are poor and don’t get nearly as much from the state.

Longtime Boston talk host Howie Carr posted this list on his website:

FREEBIES FOR ILLEGALS: A Comprehensive List GENERAL WELFARE COSTS FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS: Free hotel rooms at $150+ a day. Three meals a day at $64 per person per diem. Free on-site medical & dental services (including condoms). Special diet for Ramadan. Free same-day dry cleaning w/free pick up & delivery. Free housekeeping twice a week. Free cell phones, chargers/charging ports. Free tablets, IPads. Free clothing, new & used. Everyone got new free winter coat, gloves and shoes. Free toiletries (tooth paste, deodorant, special “ethnic” shampoos, skin cream, aspirin, tooth brushes, feminine products). “FOR THE CHILDREN”: Free diapers, wipes, diaper pails, cribs, bassinets, playpens, baby bottles, baby formulas, free car seats, free new mother bags, playrooms for young illegals w/free toys & books which must be replaced often because of destruction.

That is only about half of the list, if you can believe it.

And what has this led to? The state is running out of cash for shelters. Off the Press reports:

Massachusetts is spending about $75 million each month on state-run shelters, a massive jump in expenses that comes as Gov. Maura Healey’s administration is expected to run out of cash for emergency services in early to mid-April without another financial infusion. Beacon Hill lawmakers have spent most of the new year putting together a plan to pay soaring shelter bills just as state revenues have consistently come in below expectations, Washington has offered no help, and demand on services continues to persist at historic levels. With cash likely running out ahead of an April time window, the Legislature is now locked in negotiations over a new spending plan that could allow Healey to access dollars at a critical moment. Top budget writers say they are confident they can find a compromise before time runs out. House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said he understands the need to produce a deal on a spending bill “as quickly as possible.”

What happens when the money runs out?