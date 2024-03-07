Liberal Activist Media Already Trying to Smear Conservative North Carolina Governor Candidate Mark Robinson

North Carolina’s conservative Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson won the Republican primary to run for governor of the state on Tuesday and the liberal media is already coming after him.

If there’s one type of person the liberal media hates, it’s conservative black people. Robinson will be subjected to ongoing media attacks from now to November.

In this case, a Huffington Post writer has selectively edited a quote from Robinson during a recent interview.

RedState reports:

Media Smear Merchants Come for Mark Robinson, Get Derailed by the Facts – and Their Own Video As we reported earlier, the Democrat/media panic set in immediately Tuesday night going into Wednesday in the aftermath of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s decisive victory in the North Carolina GOP gubernatorial primary race, with the usual accusations of sexism, homophobia, antisemitism, and extremism being thrown with wild abandon. In what should be considered the “evening update” to that post, the media smear merchants are at it once again, with the Huffington Post taking the lead this time around in spreading the latest out-of-context quote and spinning it to mean something it didn’t. Jennifer Bendery, a senior politics reporterette for the HuffPo, penned a piece in which she declared that Robinson, in 2020 comments that were conveniently “unearthed” not even 24 hours after he declared victory, said in a nutshell that he preferred to live in the day “where women couldn’t vote.”

This is what the writer posted on Twitter:

NEW: Newly unearthed video of N.C. GOP gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson in 2020: "I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote." https://t.co/dAlCe2DhPL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 6, 2024

This is what the HuffPo report says:

During this event, Robinson, who was running for lieutenant governor at the time, recalled someone recently asking conservative activist Candace Owens to pick which version of America would make America “great again,” one where “Black people were swinging from cheap trees” or one where women weren’t allowed to vote. Robinson said he would definitely return to the days in America when women were denied the right to vote “because in those days we had people who fought for real social change, and they were called Republicans.”

RedState gives the full quote:

While that last quote contains part of the story, it doesn’t give all of it. In the sentence immediately after he said “and they were called Republicans,” Robinson said “And they are the reason why women can vote today.”

Here’s the video:

People on the right are coming to Robinson’s defense.

In the video clip, Robinson goes on to say he's a Republican *because of* the 19th amendment. He was clearly trying to credit the GOP for women's suffrage, not saying the world was better off without it.https://t.co/qk8kePbe5i pic.twitter.com/HMAeymrAwH — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) March 6, 2024

There will be much more of this in the coming months. A candidate like Robinson terrifies the media.