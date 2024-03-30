Kindergarten Students as Young as Four Learn About Penises And Vulvas Through New York City’s HIV/AIDS Curriculum

In a concerning development, it has come to light that New York City’s public school system is introducing HIV education to children as young as 4 years old. According to a report by The New York Post, this revamped curriculum, implemented in September, includes lessons centered around a controversial book titled “These are My Eyes, This is My Nose, This is My Vulva, These are My Toes” by Lexx “The Sex Doc” Brown-James, a black female sex educator and therapist from St. Louis.

This decision has sparked considerable debate among conservative circles, raising questions about the appropriateness of discussing such sensitive topics with kindergarteners. Critics argue that introducing young children to explicit information about genitalia and HIV could be premature and potentially harmful to their innocence and development.

“Some girls wear dresses, some girls won’t, some girls have vulvas and some girls don’t,” the book says. “Some boys have a penis but not all boys do. To always use your manners, ask ‘What may I call you?,’” it continues. “EJ is not a girl or a boy. So not he or she. To show you care, always use ‘they,’ ‘them’ and ‘theirs.’” The lessons, which include a video of the book created and adapted by Brown-James specifically for NYC Public Schools, lay the foundation to learn about the human immunodeficiency virus — which can lead to AIDS — down the road. The K-12 program, “Growing Up and Staying Safe: New York City K-12 HIV Education Curriculum,” is the city’s response to state-mandated HIV/AIDS lessons, and was funded in part by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s beyond inappropriate,” said Natalya Murakhver, an Upper West Side mom and co-founder of the nonprofit Restore Childhood. “This is graphic content that, if it’s introduced, I think it should be introduced in the home, not in the schools,” she added. One Brooklyn mom of a kindergartener received notice last week that her 5-year-old would be getting the lessons — and was given no option to opt-out.





One parent expressed concern, remarking, “It makes me nervous because, if they’re going into this much detail in kindergarten, what is it going to be like by third or fourth grade?”

Moving into first grade, children are introduced to the concept that HIV can be transmitted through the blood or bodily fluids of an infected individual.

In comparing the transmission of diseases, the lesson plans and slide decks available to teachers via the city’s WeTeachNYC portal highlight that while COVID is deemed “easy to pass,” HIV is categorized as “harder to pass.”

In September, the Department of Education (DOE) unveiled the newly revised K-12 curriculum, marking the initial update to the material since 2012.