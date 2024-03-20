Kevin O’Leary Goes Off on CNN Over Possible Seizure of Trump Assets in New York: ‘Like Venezuela or Cuba!’ (VIDEO)

Shark Tank host and investor Kevin O’Leary went off during a recent appearance on CNN over reports that New York could seize assets from Trump over the massive bond set in the Letitia James case.

O’Leary suggested that this will be horrible in the long run for New York and that this is like something you would see in Venezuela or Cuba.

He also says that the world is watching this and that it sets a horrible precedent.

Partial transcript via Kanekoa The Great on Twitter/X:

NEW: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary slams AG Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron seizing Donald Trump’s assets ‘like in Venezuela or Cuba’ during heated CNN shouting match. “This may be great for the attorney general, but this is not good for America.” “Forget about Trump. You think this is good for business in New York? You think this is good for business in America?” “To take a law that we use to protect people against buying refrigerators at an overpriced value decades ago, and apply it against an individual and then talk about seizing assets like he was in Venezuela or in Cuba?” “This is a very, very, very bad look for a New York, and everybody around the world is watching this.” “There was no fraud here in the context of people actually losing money. Deutsche Bank, who made the loan, was made whole. And let’s make a penalty of half a billion dollars against a crime, apparently, where no monies were lost.” “There are no half-billion dollar bonds. Never been done before. Never. This law has never been applied.”

Watch the video below:

NEW: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary slams AG Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron seizing Donald Trump's assets 'like in Venezuela or Cuba' during heated CNN shouting match. "This may be great for the attorney general, but this is not good for America." "Forget about Trump. You… pic.twitter.com/yzb6YhPKfc — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 19, 2024

What Letitia James is being allowed to do in New York is downright un-American.

Kevin O’Leary’s outrage is completely justified.