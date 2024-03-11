KARMA: Woke Deadspin Sold to New Owners, Who Promptly Fire Company’s ENTIRE Staff – Outlet Defamed a Little Kansas City Chiefs Fan by Falsely Accusing Him of Wearing Blackface

The despicable radical-left bullies at far-left Deadspin received their just desserts Monday after picking on helpless subjects like little kids for years.

As the Daily Beast reported, G/O Media has sold Deadspin to a European media company that will not keep any of the long-running sports news outlet’s current staff, the company’s CEO Jim Spanfeller told employees in a staff-wide memo on Monday.

“Recently, we were approached by the European firm Lineup Publishing expressing interest in purchasing Deadspin to add to their growing media holdings,” Spanfeller wrote. “Lineup Publishing is a newly formed digital media company described in their words as dedicated to creating, acquiring and managing high-quality media brands across a variety of sectors.”

“Deadspin’s new owners have made the decision to not carry over any of the site’s existing staff and instead build a new team more in line with their editorial vision for the brand, Spanfeller added. “While the new owners plan to be reverential to Deadspin’s unique voice, they plan to take a different content approach regarding the site’s overall sports coverage. This, unfortunately, means that we will be parting ways with those impacted staff members.”

Full memo:

Senior Deadspin writer Julie Dicaro whimpered on X that employees got only a half-hour notice and said they were already locked out of their laptops.

The last memory of Deadspin will arguably be a libelous story written in November in which author Carron J. Phillips falsely accused a young Chiefs fan of wearing blackface.

The original version of the story claimed 9-year-old Holden Armenta “hates black people and Native Americans” and included a picture of only half his face to fit their narrative. Despite the ensuing uproar, Deadspin left the article up for 11 days before Armenta’s family threatened legal action, leading them to finallyalter their story.

As Outkick.com notes, this sale comes just a month after G/O Media was sued for defamation by Armenta’s family in a Delaware state court over Deadspin’s smearing of the child. The family correctly pointed out in the lawsuit that author Carron J. Phillips “maliciously and wantonly” attacked their son as part of a “race-drenched political agenda” to “generate clicks.”

The outlet spoke to a legal analyst about the lawsuit last month who said Deadspin “cannot claim ignorance” and would likely lose in court.

Hopefully, the European company will hire writers who leave politics at the door and stick to sports. As for the fired staffers, the good news is they have plenty of time to learn how to code.