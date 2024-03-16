Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Is Raising Money for Group Tied to Oct. 7 Slaughter of Jews in Southern Israel

Ella Emhoff, the fashion model stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, is raising money publicly on her Instagram page for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency – a group tied to the mass slaughter of Jews on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel.

UNRWA was directly tied to the Hamas-led attack on innocent Israelis in southern Israel on October 7. Over 1,100 Jews were slaughtered that day and another 200 were taken hostage back to Gaza.

The New York Post reported:

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is publicly raising cash for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — even as the United States has cut funding to the group over its members’ alleged participation in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel. Ella Emhoff — whose father is second gentleman Doug Emhoff — is currently posting a link to UNRWA’s English-language fundraising page on her personal Instagram. “We urge Ms. Emhoff to go on the website of UN Watch and read our reports showing how UNRWA teachers and school principals systematically promote and encourage Jihadi terrorism and the slaughter of Jews,” said Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of the nonprofit United Nations watchdog. “I am sure that if Ms. Emhoff understood how UNRWA promotes hatred and murder, she would stop raising money for them, and she would apologize to victims such as Ayelet Samerano, whose 21-year-old son Yonatan was kidnapped on October 7th by an UNRWA social worker.”

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.

Joe Biden reversed Trump policy and sent over $1 billion to UNRWA since he entered office. UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

President Trump announced in 2018 that the United States would no longer be funding UNRWA until the Palestinians until they made a deal for peace with Israel. The left-wing Brookings Institute said this would bring war. It brought peace instead. Trump then went around the Palestinians and forged the historic Abraham Accords with Israel and several Muslim nations in the Middle East.

When Joe Biden came into office he changed everything and today the Middle East is again at war and Israel has suffered the worst attack on Jews since World War II. Nice work, Joe!

In January we learned that at least 12 UNRWA staffers took part in the mass slaughter of innocent Jews on October 7 in southern Israel.

Joe Biden, like his mentor Barack Obama, has blown up the progress in the Middle East and brought war and suffering to the region. It took him three years to help create this chaos.

Via Midnight Rider.