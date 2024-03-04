Kamala Harris Musters Bizarre Accent as She Lies About Georgia Voting Laws During ‘Bloody Sunday’ Speech in Alabama (VIDEO)

Biden is hiding out at Camp David so his surrogates are out and about today lying to blacks about voting laws meant to make elections more secure.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered remarks on ‘Bloody Sunday’ at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma, Alabama.

Garland told the black churchgoers that voter ID requirements are “discriminatory” and that he’s fighting to stop oppressive laws.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, the right from which all others flow. It is a right that members of this community bled for,” Garland said to the churchgoers.

Kamala Harris delivered a speech in Selma, Alabama on the 59th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

Harris lied about Georgia’s voting laws.

Her strange accent is back.

“Today, in states across our nation, extremists passed laws to bad drop boxes, limit early voting and restrict absentee ballots,” Harris said in a bizarre accent. “In Georgia, extremists passed a law that even make it illegal to give people food and water standing in line to exercise their civic duty and right to vote.”

Harris’s accent got stronger: “Whatever happened to love thy neighbor? The hypocrisy abounds!”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris is still repeating the complete lie that it's "illegal to give people food and water for standing in line" to vote in Georgia pic.twitter.com/qyMNqm0ax3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024

Kamala Harris, of course, is lying.

The Georgia law signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R) says no person shall “participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector, nor shall any person solicit signatures for any petition, nor shall any person, other than election officials discharging their duties, establish or set up any tables or booths on any day in which ballots are being cast (1) Within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established; (2) Within any polling place; or (3) Within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place.”

Poll workers however are allowed to provide “self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.”