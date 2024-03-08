Kamala Harris Applauds Biden SOTU Comments on Decriminalizing Marijuana, Despite Prosecuting People for the Same Crimes

At one point in his State of the Union address, Joe Biden called for the decriminalization of marijuana possession.

Kamala Harris shot up out of her seat and applauded.

Does she think no one remembers her record on this issue?

Biden reiterated in tonight's SOTU address that nobody should go to prison for cannabis use. He touted his administration’s moves to evaluate whether federal marijuana restrictions should be loosened. Live updates: https://t.co/Mof3jIziCdhttps://t.co/ORH5cRfoii — POLITICO (@politico) March 8, 2024

Watch below:

Kamala Harris gives a standing applause after Biden says no one should be locked up for marijuana possession. While a prosecutor Harris locked up over 1,500 people for marijuana possession pic.twitter.com/Vwo5diqUE7 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 8, 2024

From Yahoo News, 2022:

As a senator, Harris championed marijuana decriminalization and eventually legalization. She signed Senator Cory Booker’s marijuana legalization bill in 2017, and she also introduced her own bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. But as an attorney general, her record is much more complicated. Harris oversaw roughly 1,956 misdemeanor and felony convictions for “marijuana possession, cultivation, or sale,” according to Reuters.

They think no one remembers anything. They’re wrong.