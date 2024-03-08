Kamala Harris Applauds Biden SOTU Comments on Decriminalizing Marijuana, Despite Prosecuting People for the Same Crimes

by

At one point in his State of the Union address, Joe Biden called for the decriminalization of marijuana possession.

Kamala Harris shot up out of her seat and applauded.

Does she think no one remembers her record on this issue?

Watch below:

From Yahoo News, 2022:

As a senator, Harris championed marijuana decriminalization and eventually legalization. She signed Senator Cory Booker’s marijuana legalization bill in 2017, and she also introduced her own bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

But as an attorney general, her record is much more complicated. Harris oversaw roughly 1,956 misdemeanor and felony convictions for “marijuana possession, cultivation, or sale,” according to Reuters.

They think no one remembers anything. They’re wrong.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

