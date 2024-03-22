JUST IN: Trump Social Media Company to Go Public – A Deal That Could Net Trump $3 Billion+ Windfall

Shareholders on Friday voted to take Trump’s social media company public.

Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corporation ($DWAC) approved the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, to become a newly combined publicly traded entity.

The new entity will publicly trade under the stock symbol $DJT as early as next week.

$DJT will debut with a market value of more than $5 billion and President Trump’s 60 percent stake of the company could be worth about $3 billion.

Trump will have 80 million shares but he will be barred from selling them for at least 6 months.

The board of directors however could vote to allow Trump to sell his shares earlier.

