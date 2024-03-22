JUST IN: Trump Social Media Company to Go Public – A Deal That Could Net Trump $3 Billion+ Windfall

Shareholders on Friday voted to take Trump’s social media company public.
Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corporation ($DWAC) approved the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, to become a newly combined publicly traded entity.
The new entity will publicly trade under the stock symbol $DJT as early as next week.
$DJT will debut with a market value of more than $5 billion and President Trump’s 60 percent stake of the company could be worth about $3 billion.
Trump will have 80 million shares but he will be barred from selling them for at least 6 months.
The board of directors however could vote to allow Trump to sell his shares earlier.
It also comes as Trump faces the possibility that New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday will start trying to collect on a massive $454 million civil fraud judgment against him.
