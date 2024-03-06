JUST IN: Trump Projected Winner in Oklahoma Republican Primary

by

President Trump was projected to win the Oklahoma GOP Primary on Tuesday night, shortly after the polls closed.

Koco News reports,

The Associated Press has called Oklahoma’s GOP primary race for the former president. The victory is the latest for Trump during the primary season.

The Super Tuesday victory marks Trump’s second primary win in Oklahoma. He won all 77 counties while running for re-election in 2020 and lost to Ted Cruz during the 2016 Republican primary. In 2016, Trump won 16 counties in Oklahoma.

According to 270 to WIn, Oklahoma’s 43 delegates are awarded as follows:

  • There are 28 statewide delegates and 15 congressional district delegates (3 per district).
  • In each case, winner take all where a candidate exceeds 50%.
  • Otherwise, statewide delegates are proportional to candidates receiving 15% of the vote.
  • In each district not decided by winner take all, the allocation is based on the number of candidates receiving 15% support.

Trump is on a hot streak, winning all races that have been called.

Going into today, Trump was already destroying Nikki Haley with 273 delegates to her measly 43 delegates. 1,215 of 2,429 total delegates nationwide are needed to win the GOP nomination for President.

Polls closed at 8 pm in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Arkansas at 8:30 pm, and Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas polls closed at 9 pm ET.

Polls in California and Utah close at 11 pm ET, and finally, Alaska at midnight tonight.

President Trump, expecting major wins tonight, is expected to speak at his campaign’s watch party later tonight as results continue trickling in. Watch live:

WATCH LIVE: Trump Campaign to Host Super Tuesday Election Night Watch Party in Palm Beach, Florida – Starting at 7:30 PM ET

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.