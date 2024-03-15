JUST IN: Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Take Lawsuit to Ban Voting Machines to The US Supreme Court with New Allegations of Illegal Machine Certification

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem appealed their lawsuit to ban the use of electronic voting machines to the United States Supreme Court on Thursday.

This comes after the 2022 election, where 60% of the voting machines were reportedly programmed to fail on election day, causing mass voter disenfranchisement and up to four-hour-long lines for Republican in-person voters.

The filing includes “new allegations,” some of which were previously mentioned in Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the stolen election, including:

First, Maricopa did not conduct the required L&A testing, on which the district court relied to find the risk of election interference speculative.

Second, Maricopa did not use certified software, on which the district court relied to find the risk of election interference speculative.

Third, Maricopa used software that made all passwords needed to control Maricopa elections available to anyone with physical or remote access, which supports petitioners’ allegations and evidence that past elections were manipulated.

Fourth, altering election software without the Arizona Secretary of State’s approval is criminal act under Arizona law, A.R.S. §§16-449(A), 16- 452(C), 16-1009, 16-1004(B), 16-1010, thereby evaporating presumptions in their favor under Arizona law. See note 5, infra (Arizona’s “bursting bubble” theory of nonstatutory presumptions).

Fifth, Maricopa’s officials misrepresented their compliance with Arizona election law (e.g., L&A testing, certified software), which negates any presumptions in their favor under Arizona law. See note 5, infra (Arizona’s “bursting bubble” theory of nonstatutory presumptions).

Sixth, Maricopa officials abdicated control over the complex election systems to embedded private Dominion employees who lack any presumption of regularity under Arizona law. See note 4, infra.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on these claims and video evidence that Maricopa County conducted secret reprogramming of the machines on October 14 through 18 after the Secretary of State’s October 11 Logic and Accuracy testing without notifying the Secretary of State for required additional testing.

“This litigation offers the opportunity to address critical faults in election infrastructure before the 2024 election,” the attorneys write in the 38-page filing to the Nation’s highest court.

Kari Lake is the Trump-Endorsed US Senate Candidate in the GOP Primary, where she leads by far and is on course to face Democrat Ruben Gallego in November.

Mark Finchem is running for Arizona State Senate in Arizona’s Legislative District 1 with President Trump’s Endorsement.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Lake and Finchem’s lawsuit on October 16, 2023, claiming that Lake and Finchem did not have standing and that they “failed to establish that a future injury was either imminent or substantially likely to occur.”

Attorneys for Lake and Finchem argue to the Supreme Court that “Petitioners have suffered and still suffer particularized, concrete injuries from Maricopa’s unlawful election policies and execution. Moreover, because petitioners suffer these concrete injuries, they also have standing to challenge procedural injuries from procedural violations of election law. See Summers, 555 U.S. at 496; Section I.A.2, infra. Significantly, these injuries persist as to future elections, even if this case became moot as to the 2022 election.”

Previously, Ninth District Judge John Tuchi, the same federal judge who ruled that Maricopa County was justified in discriminating against TGP reporter Jordan Conradson and thwarting his First Amendment rights as a reporter to access the County’s press room after the 2022 election disaster, sanctioned Lake and Finchem’s attorneys over their effort to ban voting machines before the 2022 election. This was even after 60% of voting machines failed to tabulate Republican in-person votes on election day in 2022. In fact, Tuchi waited months from July 18, 2022, until December 1, 2022–after the rigged midterm election–to sanction Lake and Finchem and deter any election challenges.

Tuchi even admitted in his ruling that sanctions were intended to “send a message to those who might file similarly baseless suits in the future.”

Lake and Finchem’s attorneys separately appealed these sanctions to the Ninth Circuit for further review.

Read the full filing below: