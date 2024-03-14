JUST IN: House Republicans Threaten to Hold Fani Willis in Contempt

What are the Republicans waiting for?

House Republicans are threatening to hold Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in contempt for her refusal to hand over documents related an investigation into her office’s use of federal funds and misuse of federal funds, according to a letter obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

Chairman Jordan’s office announced: Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis threatening to begin contempt of Congress proceedings for Willis’s failure to comply with the Committee’s subpoena and document requests.

“The Committee issued a subpoena on February 2, 2024, after several attempts to obtain voluntary compliance. The subpoena compelled the production of two specific categories of documents: (1) documents and communications relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s (FCDAO) receipt and use of federal funds and (2) documents and communications relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds by the FCDAO,” House Republicans said.

The Committee added: While Willis produced a narrow set of documents on February 23, 2024, full compliance with the subpoena to date has been deficient. She has not produced any of the following categories of documents:

All documents and communications referring or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds by the FCDAO;

All documents or communications between or among the FCDAO and the Justice Department, including its OJP and OVW components;

All communications between FCDAO employees about the receipt or use of federal grants;

All documents that fall within the scope of the subpoena, such as the FCDAO’s Applications, Proposal Abstracts, Grant Agreements, Financial Management and System of Internal Controls Questionnaire, and Consolidated Budget Summary documents; and

All documents and communications relating to the FCDAO’s Grant Performance Measurement and Progress Reporting Information.

House Judiciary Republicans threatened to hold Fani Willis in contempt if she doesn’t produce the requested documents by March 28, 2024.

“While you have indicated that additional documents may be forthcoming in response to the Committee’s subpoena, the Committee has yet to receive any additional responsive materials in the three weeks since your initial response. Accordingly, the Committee expects that you will produce all responsive documents to the subpoena in the categories prioritized by the Committee no later than 12:00 p.m. on March 28, 2024. If you fail to do so, the Committee will consider taking further action, such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings,” Chairman Jordan’s office wrote.