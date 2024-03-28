Judge McAfee Orders Immediate Review of Trump RICO Co-Defendant Appeal Arguing Fani Willis Overstepped Her Authority

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ordered an immediate review of Trump RICO co-defendant Harrison Floyd’s appeal arguing District Attorney Fani Willis overstepped her authority when she sought an election-related indictment.
Harrison Floyd, a leader for Black Voices for Trump, was charged with three counts: Count 1, RICO, and Counts 30 and 31, “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings” and “influencing a witness”.
Floyd’s lawyers filed a motion last week asking the judge’s permission to appeal his previous ruling on a Plea in Bar filed last year.
The filing argued Fani Willis overstepped her authority when she sought an election-related indictment against Floyd without a referral from the State Election Board.
After months of back-and-forth, Scott McAfee finally granted a Certificate of Immediate Review.
Law & Crime reported:
A co-defendant in the Georgia racketeering (RICO) and election subversion case against former President Donald Trump will be allowed to immediately appeal a series of trial court rulings against him to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Monday granted a certificate of immediate review allowing Harrison Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, to request a hearing from the higher court about his procedural motion to dismiss the case.
McAfee has, on several prior occasions, denied arguments advanced by Floyd that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was operating beyond her jurisdiction when her office began an “election-related” investigation and, subsequently, when the charges were filed.
Floyd has been pressing the issue since October 2023, arguing Willis’ office “did not have authority to investigation or presentment authority to bring election-related charges against the Defendant absent a referral from the State Election Board.”
The state replied to those arguments last November and Floyd’s attorneys replied to the state last December, court documents show.