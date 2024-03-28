Judge McAfee Orders Immediate Review of Trump RICO Co-Defendant Appeal Arguing Fani Willis Overstepped Her Authority

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ordered an immediate review of Trump RICO co-defendant Harrison Floyd’s appeal arguing District Attorney Fani Willis overstepped her authority when she sought an election-related indictment.

Harrison Floyd, a leader for Black Voices for Trump, was charged with three counts: Count 1, RICO, and Counts 30 and 31, “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings” and “influencing a witness”.



Floyd’s lawyers filed a motion last week asking the judge’s permission to appeal his previous ruling on a Plea in Bar filed last year.

The filing argued Fani Willis overstepped her authority when she sought an election-related indictment against Floyd without a referral from the State Election Board.

After months of back-and-forth, Scott McAfee finally granted a Certificate of Immediate Review.

