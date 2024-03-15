Jonathan Turley: Fani Should Have Stepped Down – How is One Guilty and Not the Other? (Video)

Earlier today Judge Scott McAfee ruled that he will allow crooked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on her case against President Donald Trump.

But Judge McAfee says orders her to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the traffic attorney, from the case. This is despite the fact that Willis and Wade both lied under oath about their affair.

There is no justice in America today.

Following the confusing and unethical ruling, Attorney Jonathan Turley weighed in on the decision.

Attorney Jonathan Turley: From the very beginning of this controversy, Willis has put her interest and those of Mr. Wade, ahead of her case, ahead of the interest of the people of Fulton county, and ahead of her office. That’s one of the things that is most shocking about this. She should have recused herself weeks ago. And there is this disconnect in the opinion. I get much of what the judge is saying. I think the judge has done a fine job. He’s been fair. He’s tried to get it right. And I get it when he says, look, I can’t say that this relationship is the reason that she brought this case. Unfortunately, the case was not brought for personal reasons. It was brought for political reasons. This is a very politically motivated case, at least extending it to Donald Trump with this rather thin racketeering theory. So I get all of that. What I don’t understand is how the court can find that she did act improperly in her public statements. He shreds the testimony. He strongly indicates that he did not. believe Mr. Wade. But then he ignores the fact that they testified largely in tandem. Willis adopted his testimony. She supported his testimony. So if he was false, she was false. And it’s very hard to separate these conjoined twins. It takes quite a surgeon.

Great point. They both told the same lies about their relationship under oath. This ruling was a joke – but predictable.

Via Midnight Rider: