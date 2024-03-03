Joe Biden Tortures an Innocent Man Who Only Walked Inside US Capitol on Jan. 6 – The Dominic Box Story

Dominic Box was arrested by federal authorities in December 2022, charging him with multiple misdemeanors for walking inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dominic’s crime was walking through an open door on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and leaving the building minutes later.

This past week a superseding indictment by Joe Biden’s FBI indicates prosecutors believe Box’s behavior during the riot was “more serious than originally thought.” Dominic refused Joe Biden’s “plea agreement,” so they slapped him with felony charges. We are truly dealing with demons here.

According to the far left Atlanta Journal Constitution, Dominic Box is now facing felony charges in newly filed court documents – again, for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol. This is definition of political persecution.

Dominic wrote us recently about his experience from hell as a Biden political prisoner. The treatment Dominic endured is clearly torture. This is happening in Joe Biden’s America.

Do not forget as you read Dominic’s letter – he has not been found guilty on any charges when this took place!

** Please donate to Dominic Box on GiveSendGo if you are able.

** Again – Please donate to Dominic Box on GiveSendGo if you are able.