Joe Biden Attacks Trump at Ritzy Houston Fundraiser About His Handling of Covid, Claims Trump Must Have ‘Injected Himself with Bleach’

Joe Biden on Thursday arrived in Houston, Texas to attend a ritzy fundraiser.

Secret Service agents closely followed Biden so he doesn’t trip down the stairs again.

Biden took a cheap shot at Trump during the private fundraiser for his handling of Covid.

Biden asked the donor crowd, “Remember when he said inject bleach?”

After some laughs, Biden added: “I think he must’ve done it.”

The crowd laughed.

President Trump in an April 2020 presser was referring to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

Biden mocked Trump for suggesting light therapy, bio-tech firm Aytu BioScience announced they were partnering with the FDA and Cedars-Sinai on a UV light treatment to kill the coronavirus in intubated patients.

Joe Biden boarded Air Force One without taking any question and headed back to DC.

