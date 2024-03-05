“It’s F**ked Up, Man!” – AOC Flips Out as She and Her Fiancé Get Accosted Outside Movie Theater By Protesters (VIDEO)

A group of protesters advocating against Israel confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and her fiancé Riley Roberts Monday evening outside a movie theater in Brooklyn, causing her to flip out.

As Fox News reported, the agitators followed AOC outside the Alabama Drafthouse and demanded she smear Israel’s rightful offensive in Gaza against Hamas savages a ‘genocide.”

In the video obtained by Fox News, protesters walk with their phones in their hands recording as they approach outside the theater.

After getting in the face of one of the protesters, she and Roberts walk down the escalator to get away. AOC then glares and gestures in another agitator’s face as she questions her honesty.

The protesters eventually chased her and Roberts outside the building, continuing to demand she denounce Israel’s offensive.

Once outside, AOC snapped at them one last time, this time using more colorful language.

Relevant Transcript:

Protester #1: You refuse to call it a genocide. AOC: I need you to understand that this is not okay. Protester #1: It's not okay that there's a genocide happening, and you're not actively against it. AOC: You're lying! Protester #2: If you can't say it, just say it. Literally, we're just talking to you like normal people. Just say it's a genocide. Just say it. Over 30,000 people are dead AOC, you can't just say it for once? Just say the word, that's it. That's all we want you to say. (both AOC and protesters are now outside) Protester #3: Are you worried it (your response) will go viral? AOC: You're going to clip it (the video) and you're going to take it out of context. I already said it was! And y'all are just gonna pretend that it wasn't. Over and over again. "It's f**ked up, man! And you're not helping these people. You're not helping them! Protester #3 (confused): Why won't you say it in front of everybody? Why us?

As Fox News notes, AOC has falsely accused Israel of committing war crimes and has shown openness to cutting off aid to the Jewish State.

But given the challenges her fellow Squad comrades are facing during primaries, it’s understandable why she is running a bit scared now.