Israeli Foreign Minister Slams EU’s Borrell for Accusation Gaza is Being “Starved” Despite Humanitarian Efforts

As European Union foreign ministers prepare to meet in Brussels on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has strong words for E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his unfounded criticisms against Israel.

On X, Katz shared, “Israel allows extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air and sea for anyone willing to help,” tand notes that Israel continues their aid efforts despites constant attack on aid convoys.

“It’s time,” Katz says, “for EU Foreign Minister @JosepBorrellF to stop attacking Israel and recognize our right to self-defense against Hamas’ crimes.”

In the X post, Katz tagged the foreign ministers of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Romania

Israel allows extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help. Despite Hamas violently disrupting aid convoys and @UNRWA‘s collaboration with them, we persist. It’s time for EU Foreign Minister @JosepBorrellF to stop attacking Israel and… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 18, 2024

Katz was responding in part to Borrell’s comments at a conference in Brussels just before he met with 27 E.U. foreign ministers.

Borrell accused Jerusalem of “provoking famine” in the Gaza Strip and claimed that the Israel Defense Forces is using starvation as a “weapon of war.”

Borrell followed up publically on X writing, “Gaza was before the war the greatest open-air prison. Today, it is the greatest open-air graveyard. A graveyard for tens of thousands of people, and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused Israel of “provoking famine” in Gaza, warning that “starvation is used as a weapon of war.” pic.twitter.com/JMVuqI5fTb — DW News (@dwnews) March 18, 2024

Top diplomat of the EU Josep Borrell (a virulent hater of Israel who obsesses over us relentlessly) has already leveled the starvation accusation on the Jews this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZY0CdHwMEv — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) March 18, 2024

Jewish News Syndicate reports:

Last month, after Borrell suggested that the United States and other countries halt weapons shipments to Israel over allegations that “too many people are being killed” in the war against Hamas, Katz charged that the E.U. diplomat refuses to “listen to anyone.” “We clarified and will clarify again. Israel acts according to the international laws of war and allows the Gazans to reach safe areas. In fact, Israel cares more about the residents of Gaza than Hamas does. They prevent them from leaving. We permit it,” the Israeli official added. Following a tour last year of Kibbutz Be’eri, where Hamas terrorists butchered more than 100 people during their Oct. 7 terrorist assault on Israel, Borrell implored the Jewish state “not to be consumed by rage. “One horror does not justify another. … I think that is what the best friends of Israel can tell you,” said the E.U. foreign policy chief, speaking at a press conference alongside then-Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.