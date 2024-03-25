ISIS, Ukraine, The Globalists, The U.S. or Russia… Who is Behind the Terror Attack in Moscow? (VIDEO)

by


Sometimes, the answer may be as simple as it appears. It is not often that is the case. But anyone telling you they know who is responsible for the worst Russian terror attack in 20 years is lying to you. There are so many angles that can be played by so many entities and individuals it’s nearly impossible to decipher what is real and what is not.


I don’t believe Putin is behind that attack just as I don’t believe Ukraine is either. I understand the reasoning behind leaving both nations and their leaders as suspects, but it doesn’t add up.

Who do I blame? Watch…

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.