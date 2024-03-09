Immigration Attorney Maria Herrera Mellado Calls on US Government to Create an Office to Investigate Immigration Fraud “Because It’s Rampant” (VIDEO)

Earlier today, Maria Herrera Mellado was on FOX News Radio with hosts Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos Duffy.

Maria is a practicing and licensed attorney in the US and Spain. Maria has experience as a consultant and advisor to Hispanic America politicians as well as corporate officers, investors and entrepreneurs.

On Friday Maria Mellado discussed the lack of seriousness and morals by many attorneys working today with migrants particularly illegal migrants entering the United States.

Maria Herrera Mellado: Even us as immigration attorneys. We took a note an oath to defend this nation. We took an oath to defend the Constitution. And I don’t find a way, I don’t see how you can release people without even conducting a credible fear interview. You don’t know who they are. You don’t know why they’re here. You don’t have any security that are going to come back, that they’re going to go back to court. So why are we doing that? And honestly, Rachel, there are no immigration attorneys speaking on the issue. I know why – because we make money on representating migrants. But we have a duty to defend this nation, too. So to me, that makes no sense. That needs to be denounced. And an office should be created, particularly at the state level, at the federal level, to investigate immigration fraud because it’s rampant and it’s hurting our profession, legal residence and the US taxpayer.