Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Brags About Elections in Illinois, Gets Mocked Savagely

Democrats continue to make a mockery of our elections, and Chicago Democrats even cheat on each other.

Miraculously, during ballot counting for the Democrat primary results for Cook County state’s attorney, Chicago announced the existence of an additional 10,000 mail-in ballots that were “mistakenly” not mentioned until it became clear that Eileen O’Neill Burke was leading radical neo-Marxist candidate Clayton Harris III by just under 4,800 votes.

It’s just a coincidence.

BREAKING: A Chicago Board of Elections official said he had “mistakenly” left out over 9,000 mail-in ballots from one of the races in last week’s Illinois state primary election, sparking renewed scrutiny around mail-in voting in the run-up to the November presidential… pic.twitter.com/Rtm2p8yKOM — Josh Dunlap ULTRA-MAGA (@JDunlap1974) March 26, 2024

But delusional Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is working hard to gaslight voters in the state. He took to social media to say, “Here in Illinois, our elections are protected. We’re not scared of more of our people exercising their right to vote. That’s why we’ve expanded early voting, curbside voting, and made the vote-by-mail registry permanent to protect your fundamental right.”

Here in Illinois, our elections are protected. We’re not scared of more of our people exercising their right to vote. That’s why we’ve expanded early voting, curbside voting, and made the vote-by-mail registry permanent to protect your fundamental right. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 19, 2024

No one is buying what Pritzker is selling.

What JB likely means is they’re letting more and more illegals get IDs in hopes they will try to vote. Meanwhile, here’s what actual Americans are doing (moving out of states like IL) pic.twitter.com/zZsg1lwXzz — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) March 19, 2024

It’s not who you vote for, it’s who counts the votes that matter. Because the Corporation status is an illegal illegitimate entity acting as a a government, which was outlawed in December of 2017 by President Trump. That’s all going to change very, very soon. — Paul Revere of This Generation (@HomeSecConsult) March 19, 2024

A.k.a. made it easier to cheat. — Venetta Carroll (@Carrol10Venetta) March 19, 2024

You mean to make our elections impossible to audit and inherently unsecure. — andrew wittmer (@wittmer0313) March 20, 2024

“We’re not scared of more of our people exercising their right to vote.” – Because after all we control the count and therefore the outcome. — John Sanman (@SanmanJohn) March 20, 2024