Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Brags About Elections in Illinois, Gets Mocked Savagely

by

Democrats continue to make a mockery of our elections, and Chicago Democrats even cheat on each other.

Miraculously, during ballot counting for the Democrat primary results for Cook County state’s attorney, Chicago announced the existence of an additional 10,000 mail-in ballots that were “mistakenly” not mentioned until it became clear that Eileen O’Neill Burke was leading radical neo-Marxist candidate Clayton Harris III by just under 4,800 votes.

It’s just a coincidence.

But delusional Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is working hard to gaslight voters in the state.  He took to social media to say, “Here in Illinois, our elections are protected. We’re not scared of more of our people exercising their right to vote. That’s why we’ve expanded early voting, curbside voting, and made the vote-by-mail registry permanent to protect your fundamental right.”

No one is buying what Pritzker is selling.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.