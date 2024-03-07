Illegal Alien Spotted Wearing Biden-Harris 2020 T-Shirt – “I Have it on so They Can Let Me In” (VIDEO)

We finally found a person who is proudly wearing a ‘Biden-Harris’ t-shirt – and it’s an illegal alien!

A Honduran illegal crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas wearing a Biden-Harris 2020 t-shirt.

The illegal, who crossed the border on Joe Biden’s open border invitation, told Fox News that he’s wearing the t-shirt “so they can let me in.”

“It’s the president and vice president of the United States! I have it on so they can let me in,” the illegal alien from Honduras shouted.

Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.

Illegals recently told a Fox News reporter that Joe Biden is best for illegal immigration.

“Who is best for illegal immigration — Donald Trump or Joe Biden?” Rachel Campos-Duffy asked a group of illegals in Arizona last month.

“Joe Biden,” the illegals said.

