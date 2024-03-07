Illegal Alien Spotted Wearing Biden-Harris 2020 T-Shirt – “I Have it on so They Can Let Me In” (VIDEO)

We finally found a person who is proudly wearing a ‘Biden-Harris’ t-shirt – and it’s an illegal alien!
A Honduran illegal crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas wearing a Biden-Harris 2020 t-shirt.
The illegal, who crossed the border on Joe Biden’s open border invitation, told Fox News that he’s wearing the t-shirt “so they can let me in.”
“It’s the president and vice president of the United States! I have it on so they can let me in,” the illegal alien from Honduras shouted.
WATCH:
NEW: Honduran migrant crossed in Eagle Pass wearing a Biden-Harris 2020 shirt telling us “… I have it on so they can let me in.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/9Pg1HIqrBb
— Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) March 7, 2024
Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.
Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.
Illegals recently told a Fox News reporter that Joe Biden is best for illegal immigration.
“Who is best for illegal immigration — Donald Trump or Joe Biden?” Rachel Campos-Duffy asked a group of illegals in Arizona last month.
“Joe Biden,” the illegals said.
WATCH:
“Who is best for illegal immigration — Donald Trump or Joe Biden?”
ILLEGAL ALIENS: “Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/hnJt2QuKAM
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2024