Haitian Man Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Disabled Girl Came to US on Biden’s Parole Program

Joe Biden’s America.

The Haitian man arrested for raping a 15-year-old disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts earlier this week came to the US on Joe Biden’s parole program for Haitians.

26-year-old Cory Alvarez was arrested and charged with child rape at a hotel used to house Joe Biden’s ‘migrants’ and illegal aliens.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Alvarez came to the US on Biden’s parole program for Haitians which allowed him to fly into JFK airport in New York City in June 2023.

“We’re told that ICE has now filed a detainer on 26-year-old Cory B. Alvarez with local authorities, & that he had a sponsor listed in New Jersey as part of his parole,” Bill Melugin said.

“The Biden admin’s controversial CHNV parole program allows up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to fly into the U.S. after they’ve supposedly been vetted and have a sponsor in the U.S. The recipients typically receive two year “humanitarian parole” grants, which allow them to apply for work authorization and live in the U.S. According to CBP data, at least 138,000 Haitians have been brought to the U.S. since the start of the Biden admin’s program in January 2023,” Melugin said.

CBS News reported:

A man was arrested and charged with child rape at a hotel in Rockland being used to house migrants. Cory Alvarez, 26, was arraigned Thursday on one count of aggravated rape of a child. He’s being held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing next week. Alvarez’s defense attorney said he came here from Haiti and is part of the migrant system. It happened Wednesday evening at the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street. The Plymouth County District Attorney said Alvarez and the victim both lived there. Police said the person working at the front desk called 911 to report a disabled 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted. The victim, who speaks French Creole, told police through translators that Alvarez raped her in his room while she was getting help with an app on her tablet. She told police she told Alvarez to leave her alone but he didn’t stop.

Joe Biden’s ‘migrants’ and illegal aliens are raping and killing innocent Americans.

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was recently murdered by a Venezuelan illegal.

The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Biden’s open border invitation.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”