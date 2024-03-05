“If It Were Not for the Amazing American People – And Gateway Pundit, I Would be Out on the Streets” – Thank You, Gateway Pundit Readers for Rescuing a Homeless J6 Defendant

On Sunday The Gateway Pundit posted a request to our amazing readers to please help out a suffering Jan. 6 defendant down on his luck.

Daniel Morrissey, a defendant involved in the January 6th Capitol events, finds himself in dire straits as he alleges a conspiracy between his former private defense attorney and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to withhold exculpatory evidence, leading to his current homeless situation.

In a recent statement to The Gateway Pundit, Morrissey reiterated his plea for assistance. He emphasized the challenges he has faced in seeking justice and the uphill battle he continues to fight against the unjust legal system.

** Please consider helping Dan Morrissey with his bills as he struggles to make it through this difficult time.

Dan also told us about his financial situation and that he was about to be homeless.

As of Friday, March 1st, 2024, I am now officially homeless because of this wanton, illegal, political prosecution of me for the crime of “parading”. Since I officially caught my former, private “defense” attorney, Anthony Solis working with the DOJ to deny me exculpatory evidence, I have been bankrupted, had my utilities shut off last month, and as of yesterday, will be evicted from my residence of the past two plus years. Why? Because I caught the FBI, DOJ, Christopher Tortorice (prosecutor), and Anthony Solis working together to ensure a conviction of me, while I found Brady Video(s) that exonerate me, as per Becky Neal of the D.C. Disciplinary Counsel. This has been going on for over two years!… …Please, I am asking for help to have my story told. I have complaints in with DOJ, OIG, Judge Walton, D.C. Bar and Cal Bar, and I have been fighting this for over two years by myself. I am out of money, and out of time. I will be evicted on Monday, March 4th, 2024.

The Gateway Pundit readers came through for Dan Morrissey and his plea for assistance raising nearly $9,000 for Dan on Sunday following our morning post.

Late on Monday we received this thank you from Dan Morrissey. TGP readers helped Dan raise enough money to pay his rent!

Dan was filled with humility and appreciation.

Mr. Hoft, It is with a very humble heart and great appreciation for The Gateway Pundit, and its readers, because of your article and direction to my GiveSendGo account, I was able to pay my back rent and this month's rent and live to fight another day. I originally found the first version of the Brady Video, that my former, private "defense" attorney, Anthony Solis failed to secure or admit to the court on my behalf, on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, 2022, and could not believe my eyes when I saw my entry into the Capitol caught on the CCTV. I've been quietly battling Solis, Tortorice, and the rest of the swamp for over two plus years by myself. I received a call from Judge Walton's chamber on Thursday afternoon, directing me to remit the evidence that has been withheld from the court, along with the submissions (letters) I sent to Judge Walton directly over the past two years. I hope to hear from Judge Walton's Chamber this week, as I am supposed to be remanded for resentencing. If it were not for the amazing American people, The Gateway Pundit, and the Christian ethos that binds us, I would be out on the streets. Again, it is with a very humble heart, grateful spirit and tear-filled eyes, that I say thank you! God bless,

– Dan Morrissey | Romans 8:28

What a great story! What a nice letter.

Thank you, The Gateway Pundit readers for your kindness and generosity! What wonderful news.

