‘I Think about Quitting Every Day’: Unpopular Canadian PM Trudeau Faces Calls To Step Aside as Conservatives Maintain a Huge Lead in the Polls

Leading a floundering minority government that has been down in the polls since may 2022, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is unhappy with his job.

But apparently, not nearly as dissatisfied as the voters that are giving the opposition Conservatives 36.0% vote intention against the ruling Liberals with just 21.0%.

No wonder the increasingly unpopular Globalist poster boy says he frequently thinks about leaving his ‘crazy job’. Voters also seem to think about that every day.

Needless to say, he plans to stay on through another election, even though growing questions about his political future have arisen.

Speculation in political circles is rampant that Mr. Trudeau may be eyeing the exit, and some allies have publicly suggested it’s time for him to leave.

BBC reported:

“But in a 24-minute interview released on Friday with the French-language broadcaster, Mr. Trudeau said: “I could not be the man I am and abandon the fight at this point.”

‘I think about quitting every day. It’s a crazy job I’m doing, making the personal sacrifices’, said the leader, who has been in office since 2015. ‘Of course, it’s super tough. It’s super boring at times’.”

Son of a former Prime Minister, Trudeau was elected with an impressive majority, but support for the Liberals has eroded over two subsequent elections.

Trudeau: “[I entered politics] not to be popular, not for personal reasons – because I want to serve and I know I have something to offer. The choice that Canadians will make, in a year in the elections, will be so fundamental.”

Provincial premiers and the federal Conservatives are pushing to cancel a planned increase to the federal carbon tax – one of his government’s flagship climate initiatives.

