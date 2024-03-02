Houthi Rebels Sink British Carrier Rubymar in Red Sea with Anti-Ship Missile Attack

The British-owned bulk carrier Rubymar was hit by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on Saturday.
The Rubymar has now sunk after it was hit by anti-ship missile 2 weeks ago.
The British-owned bulk carrier Rubymar has now sunk after it was hit by Houthi anti-ship missile 2 weeks ago.
It’s the first ship to be sunk by the Houthis
It was carrying more than 41 000 tons of fertilizer. Major ecologic disaster.
Greta?
Reuters reported:
The Rubymar cargo ship, attacked last month, has sunk in the southern Red Sea, Yemen’s internationally recognised government said in a statement on Saturday.
If verified, it would be the first vessel lost since Houthi militants began targeting commercial shipping in November.
The government statement said the ship sunk on Friday night and warned of an “environmental catastrophe”.
The ship was carrying more than 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it came under attack, the U.S. military’s Central Command previously said.
Yemen’s Houthi militants have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
On Monday, a Yemeni government team visited the Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship, and said it was partially submerged and could sink within a couple of days.
The U.S. military previously said the attack had significantly damaged the freighter and caused an 18-mile (29-km) oil slick.