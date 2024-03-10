HORROR: White Female Student in Critical Condition with Brain Injury After Being Beaten by Mob Near St. Louis High School (VIDEO)

A white female student was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a fight with a black female student near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday.

It is unclear what caused the fight. No arrests have been made as of Saturday.

Police did not disclose the identity or age of the victim.

Hazelwood School District released a statement:

“It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.”

A mob beat the teen girl unconscious as a large group of bystanders watched. Additional fights broke out between other groups.

Video (Graphic warning):

