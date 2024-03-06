HORROR: 88-Year-Old Veteran Executed in Broad Daylight in Democrat-Run Philadelphia

by

An 88-year-old Air Force veteran was executed in broad daylight in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to police, Richard Butler was inside his white Hyundai Santa Fe on Tuesday at 1:35 pm when he was shot twice in the chest.


Richard Butler

Butler was pronounced dead 30 minutes after he was shot.

NBC 10 Philadelphia reported:

Loved ones are mourning an elderly Air Force veteran who was shot and killed inside an SUV in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The victim, identified by family members as 88-year-old Richard Butler, was inside a white Hyundai Santa Fe on the 100 block of North Dewey Street at 1:35 p.m. when shots were fired. Butler was shot twice in the chest and tried to drive away until his vehicle came to rest on a sidewalk, knocking over a potted plant.

Sources told NBC10 witnesses tried to use a tire iron to break into the vehicle and get Butler out shortly after the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

More on this tragic story via NBC 10 Philadelphia:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.