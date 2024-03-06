HORROR: 88-Year-Old Veteran Executed in Broad Daylight in Democrat-Run Philadelphia

An 88-year-old Air Force veteran was executed in broad daylight in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to police, Richard Butler was inside his white Hyundai Santa Fe on Tuesday at 1:35 pm when he was shot twice in the chest.



Richard Butler

Butler was pronounced dead 30 minutes after he was shot.

NBC 10 Philadelphia reported:

Loved ones are mourning an elderly Air Force veteran who was shot and killed inside an SUV in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The victim, identified by family members as 88-year-old Richard Butler, was inside a white Hyundai Santa Fe on the 100 block of North Dewey Street at 1:35 p.m. when shots were fired. Butler was shot twice in the chest and tried to drive away until his vehicle came to rest on a sidewalk, knocking over a potted plant. Sources told NBC10 witnesses tried to use a tire iron to break into the vehicle and get Butler out shortly after the shooting. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

