Hip-Hop Icon Dr. Dre Suffered Three Strokes After Hospitalization for Brain Aneurysm

In a new interview with James Corden, hip-hop icon Dr. Dre revealed he had three strokes while being hospitalized for a brain aneurysm in 2021.

In 2021, Dr. Dre was rushed to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after his son and his son’s friend noticed Dre was not himself and just wanted to sleep.

Once arriving at the hospital, doctors notified Dre that he had an aneurysm, and now Dre has revealed he also suffered three strokes during his stay at the hospital.

When Dre asked doctors what led to his aneurysms and strokes, they could give no answer.

The legendary hip-hop producer shared, “Nobody could give me an answer. I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health sh*t. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy.”

Per Hollywood Reporter:

In an interview on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, the music hip-hop mogul recalled having “three strokes” while in the hospital for his brain aneurysm in 2021. At the time of his hospitalization, he told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.” When reflecting on the frightening ordeal, Dre further revealed to Corden, “It’s just something that you can’t control that just happens and during those two weeks, I had three strokes.” When detailing what led to the trip to the hospital initially, Dre recalled waking up with a feeling behind his right ear that turned into “the worst pain.”

Dre also revealed that during his stay at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, his family wasn’t allowed to visit him due to COVID-19 measures.

The Grammy award-winning artist told Corden. “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital, and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in. I found out later they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was out of here.”