HE’S SHOT: A Dazed and Confused Biden Looks Around as His Staffers Shoo Away Press: “I Better Not Start the Questions, I’ll Get in Trouble” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday convened a meeting of his Competition Council to announce his plans to lower costs for families after he lit the world on fire.

Hardworking Americans are still getting crushed by stubborn inflation thanks to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

But he’s here to save the day – even though he doesn’t know what day it is or what planet he’s on. Biden is completely shot.

81-year-old Biden struggled to read his giant teleprompter and slurred his words.

“I’m supposed to leave for a meeting with, uhhh— meeting with the…” Biden said as he lost his train of thought.

“My staff will tell me when the drop dead hour occurs,” Biden said looking around lost.

This was his only public event for the day after spending three days at Camp David and he barely made it through.

After wrapping up his remarks, Biden looked around dazed and confused: “I better not start the questions. I’ll get in trouble.”

Why does Biden always say this?

