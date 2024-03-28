HERO: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Vetoes More Than Two Dozen Gun Control Bills Sent to Him by Democrats

Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed more than two dozen gun control related bills sent to him this week by Democrats who control the state legislature.

It doesn’t matter how bad crime gets or how desperate Americans are to defend themselves and their families, Democrats will not stop pushing gun control.

This is why elections matter. Had Glenn Youngkin lost to Democrat Terry McAuliffe, these gun control bills would likely be laws right now.

Townhall reported:

Youngkin Utterly Destroys Gun Control Push by VA Dems From a ban on some semi-automatic weapons to gun purchase waiting periods, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed more than two dozen gun bills sent to his desk this week by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. On Tuesday, the Republican governor said he signed 31 bills into law, vetoed 30, and offered amendments to six. “I swore an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of Virginia, and that absolutely includes protecting the right of law-abiding Virginians to keep and bear arms,” he said in a statement. “I am pleased to sign four public safety bills which are commonsense reforms with significant bipartisan support from the General Assembly, and offer recommendations to several bills which, if adopted, will make it harder for criminals to use guns in the commission of a violent act.” Youngkin’s office released a 23-page document with his veto statements, including on some high-profile pieces of legislation, such as the ban on what Democrats refer to as “assault weapons.”

The Republican party needs more men like Glenn Youngkin.

As a Virginian, I am overjoyed that Gov. Youngkin has such a respect for our Second Amendment that he would veto these tyrannical infringements. https://t.co/4jK11cB1CB — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) March 27, 2024

Governor Youngkin shuts down those gun grabbing Democrats in Virginia! https://t.co/mc1F9gTCdU — Storm Nicole ⛈ (@boxersforlife) March 27, 2024

This is a major win for the Second Amendment and the American people.