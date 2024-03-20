Heavy Smoke, Flames Burst From Top of Skyscraper Near World Trade Center (VIDEO)

Thick clouds of smoke filled the New York City skyline after a skyscraper near the One World Trade Center burst into flames on Wednesday morning.

Fox 5 New York reported that FDNY officials responded to a fire on top of a 72-story skyscraper on Greenwich Street.

Fire officials on the scene shared that the fire stemmed from the skyscraper’s HVAC system on the 72-story building’s roof.

There have been no reported injuries from the fire, and firefighters have been able to contain the fire.

The heavy smoke in New York City caused a momentarily panic among some New York residents who had flashbacks of the smoke that arrived on the horizon on 9/11.

Construction worker Jerson Valencia confirmed to The Post that the smoke was emerging from the building’s air conditioning duct.

The skyscraper that caught fire was a luxury residential project that has been under construction for the last five years.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anthony Scott

