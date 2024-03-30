HAITI HELL: Jimmy Barbecue Chérizier Wants in on Political Negotiations – Rebel Gangs Control 80% of Capital Port-Au-Prince

While the Caribbean leaders of the CARICOM and the Haitian political power brokers negotiate the formation of an unelected Transition Council that will have political power to appoint the new Prime Minister and cabinet for the chaotic and violence-stricken nation, one is left wondering: what about the armed men who actually control the situation?

In a scenario where 80 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince, is controlled by the gang rebels, just calling them common criminals and trying to dismiss them will not work on the ground.

The head of the allied rebel gangs has said that he would only consider a ceasefire if talks on the political future of the country included his faction.

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier predicted that more violence is imminent and that the worse is still to come.

As for the CARICOM trying to form a transitional council, he dismissed the process as not representative of the needs of the ordinary people.

He considers it a smokescreen to allow corrupt politicians and oligarchs to continue running the country.

Sky News reported:

“‘If the international community comes with a detailed plan where we can sit together and talk, but they do not impose on us what we should decide, I think that the weapons could be lowered’, he added.

‘We don’t believe in killing people and massacring people, we believe in dialogue, we have weapons in our hand and it’s with the weapons that we must liberate this country’.”

Barbecue sees himself not as a simple criminal, but as a revolutionary for the people.

“We believe in dialogue, we are for dialogue, but this political class that is here now is not here for dialogue, the reason is that they don’t carry Haiti in their hearts the same way that we do.

The political class say they are excluding bandits, that men with guns are not in it, but this is a way for them to revive the same system, because the system has reached its end. The divide between rich and poor is too vast, in the whole world there is a divide between rich and poor, but the way it’s done in Haiti is indecent.”

He says he is open to some form of negotiations as long as they’re represented.

“We are ready for all solutions as long as Haitians are at the table, we are ready to sit and talk with everyone, because we are not proud of what is happening in this country…”

Talk about dialogue has been going on for more than two or three years, he says – ‘the weapons will be lowered when they need to be lowered’.

