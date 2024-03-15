A Globalist Insider Calls for the Arrest of Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab for Crimes Against Humanity (VIDEO)

The son of the co-founder of the World Economic Forum has a message for Switzerland and the global elites using that country to hide from their crimes against the world. Swiss investment banker Pascal Najadi want Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and the other leaders of the World Economic Forum, The World Health Organization and GAVI the Vaccine Alliance arrested. Hear in his own words why.

 

Plus, Joe Biden is wrong on Israel and Hamas and how to handle it. His ineptitude is once again on display and it is getting people killed.

Also, President Trump has some strong words for Joe Biden.

