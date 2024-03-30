Georgia Authorities Arrest 150 for Allegedly Using Drones to Transport Guns, Drugs, and Cellphones into Prison

Georgia Law Enforcement authorities, in a months-long investigation titled “Operation Skyhawk,” arrested 150 people for operating a drone-based operation that smuggled guns, drugs, and cell phones into Georgia prisons.

Operation Skyhawk was a joint collaboration between the FBI and the Georgia Department of Corrections.

During the raid, agents seized 87 drones used to drop contraband into Georgia prison yards, 22 weapons, 273 cellphones, and over $7 million worth of drugs.

In the raids, agents arrested 150 people, including 8 Georgia Department of Corrections employees.

In a statement to the press Georgia Governor Brian Kemp shared “Georgia will not tolerate those who put our communities at risk by trafficking drugs, weapons, and contraband both in and out of our correctional facilities,”

Per ABC News:

Search and arrest warrants were served at two locations in the Metro Atlanta area on Thursday as part of the investigation, "effectively shutting down a sophisticated, multi-state criminal enterprise that included civilians, inmates, and staff," the governor's office said in a press release.