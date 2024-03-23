Frank Luntz on CNN: If Letitia James Starts Seizing Trump’s Assets ‘You Are Going to Elect Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

Frank Luntz recently appeared on CNN and was asked about the possibility of New York AG Letitia James seizing Trump’s assets.

He gave the far left network a stark warning, saying that if James does this, she will essentially make Trump’s case for him and he will surely be elected.

The point Luntz is making is a good one, but it may have already happened in the mind of the public. People already see this happening. The mere possibility of it is as real as if it already happened.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: We’ll have to watch that going forward. All right, Frank, the politics of this. Folks in the Biden campaign are already starting to refer to Donald Trump as broke Don, which is interesting. And then there is the possibility that the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, would have to start or would start seizing assets, maybe even buildings. How do you think that would play? FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER AND COMMUNICATIONS STRATEGIST: I want you to remember this moment and don’t forget it. If the New York Attorney General starts to take his homes away, starts to seize his assets, it’s all going to be on camera. Pundits are going to sit there and scream about this, this man cannot be elected. You’re going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024 and you’re going to elect Donald Trump. If they take his stuff, he’s going to say that this is proof that the federal government and the establishment and the swamp in Washington and all the politicians across the country and the attorneys generals and all of this, that this is a conspiracy to deny him the presidency. He’s going to go up in the polls just like he went up every single time they indicted him. The indictment, let’s not talk about whether it’s justified or not, but it will prove the things that he’s saying on the campaign trail and he will go up and it may just elect him president. Do not forget that. And I say this to the Attorney General right now, if you play politics on this, this is what the secretaries of state did in Colorado and what they did in, I believe, is Maine. His numbers went up in both states.

Watch the video:

NEW: Frank Luntz Warns CNN Seizing Donald Trump's Properties Will Backfire: "You Are Going to Elect Donald Trump" "He’s going to go up in the polls just like he went up every single time they indicted him." "If the New York Attorney General starts to take his homes away, starts… pic.twitter.com/HwyPiO5fGP — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 22, 2024

Everyone knows the James case is purely political and frankly, un-American.