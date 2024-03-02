Fourth-Generation Arizona Rancher Says He Has Found 17 Dead Bodies, Rape Trees, Illegal Aliens Crawling on His Property (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

A fourth-generation Arizona rancher who owns 1,600 acres of land that spans 10.5 miles along the southern border said he has found 17 dead bodies, rape trees, and illegal aliens crawling on his property.

John Ladd, 68, has been outspoken about Biden’s border crisis over the years.

He described what it’s like to live on the border under the Biden Regime which openly favors the illegal invaders and punishes American citizens.

“That’s a rape tree,” Ladd told The Daily Mail, pointing to a tree on his property covered with women’s underwear, which cartel smugglers use as ‘trophies.’

“Almost all the women who come across get raped by their guides, who then throw their underwear in the trees,” he added.

Ladd carries a firearm at all times to protect his property and cattle. His family has kept up the ranch for 127 years.

“I’m in favor of having American citizens and private property owners have more control over their destiny. That’s the bottom line,” Ladd said.

Ladd told the Daily Mail of the invaders: “They’re military-age males in camouflage, Balaclavas and a cell phone. They don’t want to get caught.”

The Daily Mail reported:

John Ladd’s phone is an archive of life on a ranch beside the Arizona border with Mexico. Ladd, 68, has been a rancher all of his life. In the past 30 years he has learned about such savage displays, as well as the patterns of migrants who cross the border and the cartels who control turf on the other side. His 16,000 acres lie in the busiest part of the entire border. Border Patrol agents in the Tucson sector recorded 250,000 apprehensions in just the first four months of the fiscal year — almost a 200 percent increase on last year. His family has kept cattle here for four generations or 127 years. These days he keeps count of the dead bodies he has found on his land — 17 in total (not counting those found on the 60ft strip of federal land at the border). They are migrants who succumbed to the desert heat in summer or the cold in winter or whose hearts gave out or the victims of violence.

One Arizona rancher who decided to defend his wife and property from illegal invaders was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

George Alan Kelly, 74, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30, 2023.



George Alan Kelly

According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.

George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads, the lawyers said.

The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.

Kelly was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a judge recently downgraded his charge to second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court.