Former Twitter Executives Sue Elon Musk For $128 Million in Severance

Four former Twitter executives are suing Elon Musk for $128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter’s former CEO Parag Argrawal, Ned Segal, former CFO, Vijaya Gadde, former head of legal policy and Sean Edgett, former general counsel all sued Elon Musk.

“In their complaint, lawyers for the ex-Twitter executives say that after Musk backed himself into a deal to buy Twitter, now X Corp., for $44 billion, he took revenge against these execs personally, and tried to recover some of his expenses by “repeatedly refusing to honor other clear contractual commitments.”” – CNBC reported.

“Musk and X Corp. have been “stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others” since they took over Twitter, the lawyers allege, an allusion to more than 25 vendor non-payment lawsuits filed against the social media business by companies including software and service providers and a landlord.” the outlet reported.

“Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,” the complaint said, according CNBC.

Elon Musk previously fired the executives “for cause.”

New: When Elon Musk took over Twitter he fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, top lawyer Vijaya Gadde and GC Sean Edgett immediately “for cause,” which meant withholding their golden parachutes. Now they’re suing him for $128 million https://t.co/qGRAsst9QL — Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) March 4, 2024

In October 2022 Elon Musk officially closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share – or about $44 billion.

Musk immediately fired the top Twitter executives who were behind banning Trump and Trump supporters from the social media platform.

Recall, Vijaya Gadde, an immigrant from India who hates the First Amendment, was behind the censorship of conservatives and Trump supporters.