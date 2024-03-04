Former Twitter Executives Sue Elon Musk For $128 Million in Severance

by

Four former Twitter executives are suing Elon Musk for $128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter’s former CEO Parag Argrawal, Ned Segal, former CFO, Vijaya Gadde, former head of legal policy and Sean Edgett, former general counsel all sued Elon Musk.

“In their complaint, lawyers for the ex-Twitter executives say that after Musk backed himself into a deal to buy Twitter, now X Corp., for $44 billion, he took revenge against these execs personally, and tried to recover some of his expenses by “repeatedly refusing to honor other clear contractual commitments.”” – CNBC reported.

“Musk and X Corp. have been “stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others” since they took over Twitter, the lawyers allege, an allusion to more than 25 vendor non-payment lawsuits filed against the social media business by companies including software and service providers and a landlord.” the outlet reported.

“Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,” the complaint said, according CNBC.

Elon Musk previously fired the executives “for cause.”

In October 2022 Elon Musk officially closed the deal to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share – or about $44 billion.

Musk immediately fired the top Twitter executives who were behind banning Trump and Trump supporters from the social media platform.

Recall, Vijaya Gadde, an immigrant from India who hates the First Amendment, was behind the censorship of conservatives and Trump supporters.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.