Former Notorious Cocaine Dealer Talks About Drug Lord Griselda Blanco’s Alleged Plot to Kidnap JFK Jr. (VIDEO)

DJ Vlad, in his latest podcast episode, invited former cocaine dealer Charles Cosby on his show to talk about his relationship with infamous cocaine drug leader Griselda Blanco.

Griselda Blanco, known as the “Cocaine Godmother,” was a vicious drug lord from Colombian who amassed a $2 billion dollar net worth from drug proceeds and is rumored to have been linked to over 200 deaths, earning her the nickname the “Black Widow.”

In 1985, Griselda Blanco’s home was raided by DEA agents, and she was charged with “conspiring to manufacture, import, and distribute cocaine” and later sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Desperate to get out of prison, Cosby shared that Griselda came up with a plan to kidnap former President John F. Kennedy’s son, John Jr.

Cosby stated Griselda handed him a paper while visiting her in prison that read, “JFK, 5 million, New York.”

Cosby told Vlad at first, he thought the note meant there was a drug shipment coming to New York, and asked Griselda what the note meant.

The former cocaine dealer then shared Griselda told him the note meant, “I’m going to snatch Kennedy Jr., we’re going to hold him for ransom, and the people who carry this out will have $5 million coming towards them.”

Cosby proceeded to share he told Griselda that the plan wouldn’t work, and in response, Griselda became frustrated with him.

Per Vlad TV:

Blanco’s alleged kidnapping attempt never came to fruition, and she remained in prison.

In 2004, Blanco was released from prison after being granted a compassionate release due to her poor health.

She was later assassinated in Medellín, Colombia, on September 3, 2012, at 69.