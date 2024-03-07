Former NFL Star Tim Tebow Testifies Before Congress, Calls for “Rescue Team” to Save Exploited Children (VIDEO)

Former college football and NFL Star Tim Tebow visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify about combatting child exploitation and human trafficking.

The former Heisman Trophy winner urged members of the House Judiciary Committee to pass a bill that would create a “rescue team” that can rescue children who are being sexually abused and trafficked.

Tebow, who is the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, an organization that works to protect vulnerable children, stated, “I got a message last night from a girl who had been rescued. She said, ‘Thank you so much for speaking up for us’… and it was humbling to get that.”

“But if all we do today is speak… if all I do is speak. I also missed the mark. We have to do more than just talk about it. We have to act on it and be about it.” added Tebow.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @TimTebow calls for a “Rescue Team” to save exploited children – all while the FBI drains resources from this important work to target school board parents. pic.twitter.com/ozln8lC4Ap — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 6, 2024

Per CBS 42:

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow visited Capitol Hill Wednesday to testify about fighting human trafficking and combatting child exploitation. Tebow is the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is an organization that works to protect vulnerable children. “To sum it up, we strive to fight for people who can’t fight for themselves,” Tebow said. The hearing, held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, focused on the apparent increase of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) being distributed online. During his opening remarks, Tebow choked up while reading a letter sent to him from a victim of sexual abuse.

⚠️ Viewer Discretion Advised: “Voice for the Voiceless” House Judiciary Committee Hearing Testimony on behalf of child sexual abuse victims Last night, I got a message from a girl who has been rescued and she said, “thank you so much for speaking up for us”…and it was… pic.twitter.com/HabteqT1tQ — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) March 6, 2024

Last Summer, Tebow’s foundation, in a joint operation with federal law enforcement agencies, was able to rescue 316 victims from child exploitation.