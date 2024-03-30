Former Head of the Holy Office, German Cardinal Gerhard Müller Torches Biden’s Support for ‘Infanticide’, Suggests He Should Be ‘Excommunicated’

There was once a time, not so long ago, when the Vatican prelate tasked with the highest doctrine office actually cared about… the doctrine.

German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, who headed the Holy Office under former Pope Benedict XVI, has just condemned U.S. President Joe Biden’s support for abortion.

Müller said called it ‘infanticide’, and said that people promoting this crime should be ‘excommunicated’.

LifeSite News reported:

“’The word ‘abortion’ is too much a soft word. The reality is killing, murder of a living person’, said Cardinal Gerhard Müller. ‘There’s no right to kill another person. It’s absolutely against the Fifth Commandment’.”

The cardinal made his comments during an interview with LifeSiteNews in Rome. He torched Biden’s very public and consistent pro-abortion.

This comes after Biden, in his 2024 State of the Union Address, promised to ‘restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again’.

“Cardinal Müller likened the killing of the unborn and the elderly to the ‘Nazi’ times, saying that ‘it’s absolutely unacceptable that you can say you are a Catholic and promote and justify killing of human persons, human beings [from] the beginning in the mother’s womb, until the last respiration [with] euthanasia… Killing of ill people, like in the Nazi times, is euthanasia’.

Biden is very public about his self-professed Catholic faith, but Cardinal Müller suggested that while Biden is ‘nominally a Catholic, in reality he is a Nihilist. It’s cynicism and absolute cynicism’.”

Christians throughout America, and even nonbelievers ‘with their own mere reason’, understand that it’s not possible for one human being to have the right to kill another one.

“Drawing on the example of St. Ambrose of Milan and his excommunication of the Emperor Theodosius, Cardinal Müller commented how ‘in other times people like this would be excommunicated. In former times the Popes and the bishops had no fear to excommunicate, like St. Ambrose of Milan’.”

The Cardinal talked about how Western leaders in Germany and France established the right to kill their people, and lost any credibility.

How can they protest against the killing of innocent people in Ukraine, while on the other hand allow the killing of their own children?

After Biden’ State of the Union address, LifeSite has called for the U.S. bishops ‘to excommunicate the pro-abortion president’.

“Cardinal Müller stated that ‘the first step must be that we [must] have the unanimous U.S. bishops conference, probably together with other Christian religious, other religious leaders, [give] an absolute, clear, strong statement that this [abortion] is against all the standards and principles of humanity’.

[…] The Code of Canon Law 915 also explicitly forbids those in mortal sin from receiving Communion: ‘Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion’.”

Cardinal Müller also blasted the ‘narrow-minded ideas’ of the pro-abortion movement.

It holds that ‘only my happiness is important’, as the sole criteria of the sense of one’s own life.”