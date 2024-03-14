Former Hamas Hostage Claims Palestinian Nurses Cheered at Sight of Abductees: “They Were All So Happy That They Came Back with Prey” (Video)

Israeli-American Judith Ra’anan was abducted, alongside her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, by Hamas during the October 7th terrorist attacks on civilians.

Ra’anan and her daughter were visiting Israel from their home in Chicago to celebrate her mother’s 85th birthday.

The two were held for two weeks before being the first released by the terror group.

In an interview with News Nation, Ra’anan said that when a group of hostages was brought into a Gaza hospital, Palestinian nurses cheered.

She shared that after being kidnapped, they were marched into Gaza with their hands zip-tied behind their backs and taken to a hospital.

She told News Nation, “The minute we came in, all the nurses were standing there and going like this (ululating with their lips.)”

“They [the nurses] were all so happy that they [the terrorists] came back with prey, with Israeli Jewish prey.”

A leader nurse, she notes, was leading the celebrations, and others were likely afraid of her.

“I really don’t think all of them were happy to see us; they were very much terrified,” she said. “Because you have to understand that right now, they are surrounded by people that are gun-loaded.”

Elizabeth Vargas, who conducted the interview, notes, “That’s crucial. Because Hamas has long denied that the militant group operates inside hospitals.”

Hamas continues to hold over 100 hostages in Gaza, including five Americans, and Israel reports at least 32 are already dead.

“I will not have peace until they are all out,” said Ra’anan.

Watch: