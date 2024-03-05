“Five Polls You Guys Don’t Report! I’m Winning!” Biden Snaps at Reporters After Returning From Long Weekend at Camp David (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday returned to the White House after spending more than three days hiding out at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland for another weekend vacation.

Biden stopped to chat with reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. He is suffering from obvious cognitive decline.

Reporters asked Biden about his abysmal poll numbers after a new New York Times/Siena College national poll spelled trouble for him.

According to the latest poll by The New York Times, Trump is leading Biden by five points nationally, the largest lead he has ever held in a Times poll since first running for office in 2015.

The New York Times-Sienna poll also found that 97% of Trump’s 2020 voters are ready to vote for him again in 2024.

The same poll found that only 83% of Joe Biden voters will vote for Old Joe this year and 10% of Biden voters will vote for President Trump.

According to the latest RealClearPolling average, Trump holds a two-point national lead over Joe Biden, while also holding significant leads in a number of key state such as Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

Biden snapped at reporters after returning from an extended vacation.

“Five polls you guys don’t report! I’m winning — five! Five in a row!” Biden shouted.

“You guys only look at the New York Times!” Biden said slurring his words.

WATCH: