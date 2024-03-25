Feeble Biden Ignores Questions About Border Invasion as He Shuffles Back Into White House After Another Weekend Vacation (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday evening returned to the White House after another weekend vacation in Delaware.

He has spent 448 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation with no visitor logs.

81-year-old Biden ignored questions about the border invasion as he shuffled back into the White House Sunday evening.

Notice his stiff gait as he struggles to make it across the South Lawn in his ‘boat anchor’ shoes.

Biden ignores questions as he shuffles back into the White House following a weekend of rest in Delaware. He has spent 448 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/uQFHfuucob — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2024

Biden still hasn’t addressed the shocking video of the illegals breaching the concertina wire and overrunning National Guard members in El Paso on Thursday.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa, Central America, Colombia, and Venezuela made a rush for the border in El Paso, Texas after they were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by the National Guard.

The illegals breached the concertina wire, overwhelmed National Guard members, and made a rush for the border.